Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Sunday foiled a major gold smuggling bid by arresting three smugglers and recovered gold biscuits worth over Rs 1 crore and cash from their possession in West Bengal's Siliguri, officials said. The accused trio was identified as Murarilal Soni, Sonpal Saini and Baiju.

Muralilal hails from Rajasthan and the other two from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. A DRI official said that the intelligence agency had received credible inputs that gold brought from Dubai was being smuggled from Siliguri to Vrindavan. Following the inputs, a team of DRI officials conducted a raid at the airport junction of Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri and seized a four-wheeler at a checkpoint.

During the subsequent searches, the DRI officials uncovered a special chamber inside the car. On opening the chamber, 23 gold biscuits weighing 2.67 kg were recovered from the chamber as per the official. The market value of the gold is more than Rs 1.57 crore. The DRI team arrested the trio and took the smuggled gold into custody.

According to DRI sources, the smugglers had planned to smuggle gold from Siliguri to Vrindavan. Sources said that the accused had made a deal to buy foreign gold from Rajkumar Agarwal, a resident of Ward No. 3, Siliguri. On Sunday, they reached Siliguri from Vrindavan to get the gold, but were intercepted by the DRI team.

The accused were later produced in a local court and have been remanded to 14 days custody. On the basis of the statements of the three persons arrested, Rajkumar Agarwal's house was also raided. During the subsequent search of his house, cash worth Rs 24.40 lakh was recovered as per an official. Agarwal is absconding in the case registered by the DRI while further investigation is going on.