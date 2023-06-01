Kalna: Doctors of a hospital in East Burdwan's Kalna have successfully removed a 7 kg tumour from the uterus of a 41-year-old woman, who has been living on one kidney and is anemic.

The patient, Rinku Debnath, a resident of Nadia's Shantipur has one kidney smaller in size. Doctors said Rinku was complained of excessive bleeding during period along with unbearable abdominal pain.

Gynecologist of Kalna Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dr Abhay Nag, who was treating Rinku diagnosed a large tumour in the uterus during ultrasonography. As her hemoglobin level was 7.8 grams per deciliter, it was risky to go ahead with the operation. Doctors were confused as blood transfusions did not help since blood was lost due to excessive bleeding.

After taking consent from family members, doctors performed the surgery at a private nursing home. Dr Nag said that the patient's condition is stable now. "The ultrasonography detected tumor in the patient's uterus that needed to be removed. Her right kidney was smaller in size since birth and she has been surviving with one kidney. This apart, her hemoglobin level was 7.8 grams per deciliter. Despite all these obstacles we decided to go ahead with the surgery despite the risk that was associated," Dr Nag said.

A tumor weighing seven kg was successfully removed in the surgery that continued for around one to one and a half hours, he said. The patient's son Prabir Debnath said, "Due to anemia my mother remaind sick. She was first admitted to Shantipur Hospital. Later we took her to a private nursing home in Kalna. There, doctors successfully performed the complex surgery. God was with us," he said.

However, the operation has raised several questions as to how the doctors performed the surgery in a private hospital despite being engaged to a government hospital and why the surgery was not done in Kalna sub-district hospital itself.