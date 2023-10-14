Kolkata: Doctors at West Bengal's Calcutta Medical College successfully removed a safety pin stuck in the trachea of a five-month-old baby boy saving his life after a 40-minute surgery.

The baby, whose parents are from Jangipara in Hooghly, accidentally swallowed a one-inch safety pin five days ago. After that, it started having shortness of breath and was rushed to a nearby doctor. The doctor first assumed that the infant had caught a cold and began treating it accordingly. But the baby started drooling continuously and had lost appetite.

The worried family took the five-month-old to Calcutta Medical College on Thursday afternoon. The child was admitted under ENT department doctor Sudeep Das. The doctor did an X-ray and found a long safety pin with its end open stuck in the trachea of the child. Following this, the doctors decided to operate on the baby.

After 40 minutes of the procedure on Friday morning, the doctors successfully removed the safety pin from the trachea. Currently, the baby is completely healthy. "We were afraid that the safety pin would get inside the trachea. We had to be very quick to deal with the situation. But thankfully it didn't, and we successfully removed the safety pin from the little boy's trachea," said Dr. Sudeep Das.

Dr Mainak Dutta, Dr Tanaya Panja, Surgeon Dr Subhrajyoti Naskar and Anesthetist Dr Mriduchhanda Das assisted Dr Sudip Das in the complex surgery.