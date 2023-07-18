Kolkata: The body of a doctor was found lying in front of a five-storied building where his Thailand-based girlfriend lived in Kolkata, police said.

The incident occurred in Pragati Maidan police station area last night. After receiving information, cops from Kolkata Police's Homicide Division arrived at the spot and recovered the body from the ground floor. The deceased, has been identified as Subhankar Chakraborty. The girlfriend of the deceased has been detained by the police and is currently being interrogated.

According to the preliminary investigation, no injury marks have been found on the body. Kolkata Police DC DD Arish Bilal said as there are no injury marks, it seems to be unlikely that the death was caused after falling from the flat's balcony. The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is ready, Bilal said.

According to locals, the Thai national is staying at the flat in Pragati Maidan area for the last one year. Chakraborty used to visit the flat frequently, locals said.

Lalbazar sources said that the woman has been detained as an eye-witness. Initially, police assumed that the doctor had either jumped off from the fifth floor balcony of his girlfriend's flat or could have been pushed by someone else. However, since injury marks have not been found on the body, possibility of death after falling from the balcony is being ruled out, police said.

Police have confiscated the mobile phones of the woman and the deceased. The call lists of both the phones are being checked, police added. Also, the CCTV footage of the area is being analysed. Police will speak to the family members of the deceased for further information.