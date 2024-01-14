DISOBEYING CONSECRATION RITUAL IS AKIN TO REBELLION AGAINST GOD PURI SEER

Gangasagar (West Bengal): Shankaracharya of Puri Swami Nishchalananda Saraswati on Sunday slammed the Centre over Ram Mandir inauguration saying when rituals related to the consecration are not followed then it is like a rebellion against God.

Reiterating that he would not attend the Ram Mandir consecration on January 22, Saraswati said that he would surely visit Ayodhya afterwards. "Political interference is not desirable in religious and spiritual matters. Our constitution also does not allow such intervention," he added.

Saraswati, who took a holy dip at Gangasagar told mediapersons, "Politicians have certain responsibilities and limitations that are stated in the Constitution. Even in religious and spiritual matters, these rules should be followed. It is undesirable for politicians to interfere in every matter."

Saraswati said regarding the Pran Pratishtha of an idol, there are some rules that have been laid down in the scriptures. Even the head of state or the Prime Minister has to follow these rules. Disobeying these rules to promote one's name is an act of rebellion against God and a path towards destruction."