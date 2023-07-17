Kolkata (West Bengal): In a shocking display of cruelty and inhumanity in Kolkata- a city known across the nation for its culture, an autistic youth was mercilessly beaten up by a group of youths after the differently-abled youth expressed his inability to dance with them in the middle of the road on Sunday evening. Though the incident happened on Sunday evening, police are yet to put the culprits behind the bars.

The incident happened near Chetla Central Park in South where the victim was subjected to humiliation and physical abuse perpetrated by four individuals. The young man, who is autistic, had gone to participate in a function when his path was obstructed by the accused. Initially, they taunted and ridiculed him, but their actions soon escalated into an appalling act of violence.

As the abused youth pleaded for mercy, the four young men demanded him to dance on the street. Refusing to succumb to their torment, the specially-abled youth voiced his protest and threatened to report the incident to the authorities. Enraged by his defiance, the assailants forcefully pushed him onto the road and started kicking and fisting him in the middle of the road.

In a shocking display of apathy, onlookers and local residents chose to withdraw, allowing the four perpetrators to flee the scene on their motorcycle. However, the people from the surrounding area promptly came to the aid of the young man, rushing him to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he suffered severe injuries to his head and body, necessitating immediate medical attention. After receiving initial treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

His family, deeply disturbed by the incident, reported the entire ordeal to the police. A written complaint was lodged against the four accused individuals at the Tollygunge Police Station. Although the police were alerted and a complaint was filed, no arrests or interrogations have been made thus far.

Also Read: Specially abled man tries to burn another differently abled man in moving train in Thane

Though Etv Bharat tried several times to reach out to Kolkata Police DC South Priyabrata Roy but he refused to take any calls. Similarly, inquiries made to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar went unanswered. Meanwhile, the Tollygunge police have started an investigation into the incident, meticulously gathering CCTV footage from various shops and streets in the vicinity where the crime occurred.

The targeted specially-abled youth, a resident of Chetla, has been autistic since childhood. His family members said that he has been subjected to repeated harassment by several groups of youths in the area over the past month, who have consistently obstructed his movements and made his life increasingly difficult.