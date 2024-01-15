DEVOTEES THRONG GANGASAGAR FOR HOLY DIP ON MAKAR SANKRANTI

Gangasagar: Gangasagar, the confluence of river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, that witnessed nearly 65 lakh pilgrims from across the country till Sunday noon, welcomed a sea of devotees on Makar Sankranti on Monday.

The popular destination in West Bengal has been witnessing a 'mini Kumbh-like' religious frenzy for the past few days due to arrival of thousands of monks and lakhs of devotees. The dimension and magnitude of the occasion was also highlighted by West Bengal minister Aroop Biswas yesterday.

Heavy security arrangements have been made at the fair ground on Sagar Island, where devotees made a beeline. Apart from the state police, NDRF, SDRF and Coast Guard personnel have been deployed to handle any emergency situation.

"Nearly 65 lakh pilgrims visited Gangasagar Mela till Sunday noon since January 8," Biswas, state power and sports minister told reporters here.

Biswas said that the fair ground, spreading over the sprawling beach, has been brought under the surveillance of around 1,100 CCTV cameras and 22 drones. Around 14,000 policemen have been deployed, he added.

A total of 45 watch towers and 33 fog lights have been set up and pilgrims are being ferried to Sagar Island through 36 vessels, 100 launches and six barges across 22 jetties. The minister said that 17 buffer zones have been created from Babughat in Kolkata to Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district for controlling the flow of traffic and pilgrims. "Arrangements have been made to ensure facilities for food, resting place and other requirements at these buffer zones," the minister said.

Around 250 people have been arrested so far for involvement in various illegal activities, Biswas said. A total of 41 cases of pickpocketing have been reported with owners getting back their belongings in 38 cases. So far, six patients have been shifted to various hospitals in Kolkata by air ambulance, he added.

Reiterating state government's demand for according a national fair tag for Gangasagar Mela akin to Kumbh Mela, Biswas said, "It is very difficult for the state government alone to bear the huge expenses of organising the annual fair. Due to an increase in footfall as a result of improved communication, over Rs 265 crore is expected to be incurred during this year's fair."

"If the central government recognises Gangasagar Mela as a national fair, more developmental works can be undertaken. Also, we need financial assistance to check the massive erosion taking place near Kapil Muni temple," the minister added.