Kolkata: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra launched a scathing attack on Modi mocking the Sunday's event where Modi took the lead as the leader's 'coronation'.

In a Tweet, Moitra also criticised his installation of 'Sengol' at the new Parliament building. She mocked the event. She wrote on Twitter, "The Republic is dead. God save the King." Moitra's tweet spoke volumes of her objection to the grand event boycotted by 20 opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress. Along with the message, the Trinamool MP of Krishna Nagar has also carried a picture of the Prime Minister holding the 'Sengol'. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too mocked Modi over the event.

Rahul wrote on Twitter, "The Prime Minister has turned the inauguration of the parliament into his own coronation." The Congress leader, a vocal critic of the Modi government, also termed the Parliament the 'voice of the people'. Congress's general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh in his latest Twitter post called PM Modi a 'self-absorbed dictatorial prime minister who hates parliamentary procedures' and again stepped up his attack on the saffron camp for not allowing President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament House. Several opposition parties launched an attack on the BJP for the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) likened the architecture of the new Parliament building to a coffin. The comparison received a stinging reply from the BJP which said people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP said those behind the Twitter post should be charged with treason.