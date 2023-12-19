Durgapur: A youth allegedly lured a deaf and dumb woman to the forest and raped her in the New Township police station area of Durgapur. The accused youth was arrested and produced in the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court on Monday.

Sources said that the maid, who went to work at a house on Sunday and while she was returning home, two youths forced her to go with them on a bicycle and took them to the forest area of New Township police station.

A relative of the young woman noticed the matter and informed her family. When the family members of the young woman reached the forest, they saw that the accused were dragging their daughter after raping her. The family members caught an accused red-handed after the incident.

Meanwhile, the other accused escaped sensing trouble. The victim's family filed a rape case against two youths at Durgapur's New Township Police Station. The police admitted the woman to a hospital and arrested the accused youths.

The deputy superintendent of the hospital Swarupa Bhattacharya said the specially-abled young woman is under treatment. The physical examination will begin after getting permission from the police.

Pankaj Roy Sarkar, a member of the CPI(M) board of West Burdwan district, alleged that not only the specially-abled young woman but also several young women were subjected to physical brutality in that forest. He also raised questions about the role of the police.

Dipankar Laha, a member of the Durgapur Nagar Nigam Board of Directors, said, "Criminals are being punished because there is a legal system in the state. In this case, the accused have been arrested immediately." The incident set off a political slugfest in the state.