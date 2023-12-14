DALAI LAMA VISITS SILIGURI AFTER 13 YEARS IMPARTS TEACHINGS TO DEVOTEES

Siliguri: After a gap of 13 years, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama reached Siliguri on Thursday. After arriving here, he came to Sed-Gyued Monastery in the Salugara area of Siliguri to impart teachings on Buddhism.

Apart from the students of Sed Gyued Institute of Buddhist Studies, about 20,000 devotees from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim, Dooars and the neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan gathered at the Buddhist monastery to hear him speak.

The Dalai Lama issued a message of global peace and prosperity during his lecture. He delivered teachings of Buddhism and thoughts that bring peace of mind.

After arriving in Siliguri, he was welcomed by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar and senior officials of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate this morning. In view of the 87-year-old Dalai Lama's visit, security arrangements in the Salugara area have been intensified. A large police force has been deployed in the area.

Prior to this, the Dalai Lama went to Sikkim on December 11. He imparted teachings on the 'Thirty Seven Practices of Bodhisattvas' at Paljor Stadium, which is located around 50 km from the Indo-China border in Nathula.

The Dalai Lama was welcomed by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang. After staying in the Himalayan state for three days, he came to Siliguri. He was scheduled to visit Sikkim in October but had to postpone his trip due to flash floods that claimed lives of several people.