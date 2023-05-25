Deganga (West Bengal): A farm labourer from West Bengals' Deganga village hit a jackpot when all of a sudden he found his bank account was credited with Rs 100 crore. However, the 26-year-old's happiness was short-lived since his account has now been blocked by the State Bank of India (SBI) after the was flagged.

The farm worker had only Rs 17 left in his account prior to the lumpsum remittance in his account. The out of the blue transaction was done on the bank account of one Mohammad Nasirullah Mandal. He is a resident of Vasudevpur village of Chaurashi Panchayat of Deganga.

The youth who lives with his parents, his wife and two children, is the sole breadwinner of his family and has been struggling to make both ends meet, according to the locals. The incident came to light when the Cyber Crime Police Station of Jangipur Police District of Murshidabad sent a notice to Deganga Police Station of North 24 Parganas informing them about the huge transaction.

A copy of the notice has also been sent to Mandal in which he was asked to furnish some documents at SBI Deganga branch by May 30. Following this, Mandal appeared at SBI branch where he was informed about the transaction being flagged by the police.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mandal said, "I am a daily wage labourer. I earn my living by working at other people's land. At first, I did not understand the matter. Later, a friend helped read the notice and narrated the matter to me. He said that Rs 99,99,999.99 has been paid into my bank account. This has led to a tension. I do not know what to do." His family wants a quick resolution to the issue.