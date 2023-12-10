Tarakeswar (West Bengal): Daily commuters organised a gala 'Aiburobhat' feast or bachelor's party for their fellow passenger inside the compartment of Tarakeswar local on Saturday. Atanu Sashmal was served 19 dishes amid a musical performance by the commuters. A video of the ceremony has gone viral on social media.

During 'Aiburobhat', one of the earliest traditions of a Bengali wedding, a lavish feast is organised for the bride and groom by their respective families before they get married.

Atanu works at a private company. He hails from Bahirkhand and commutes in Howrah-Tarakeswar local daily to reach his office in Kolkata. Travelling a long distance every day in train has made the compartment his second home and the fellow passengers his friends. So, the commuters planned a surprise for Atanu on his marriage and arranged the 'Aiburobhat' feast for him.

The vendor compartment of the local train was decorated with flowers and balloons while the traditional 'shehnai' was played on a mobile. Then, Atanu was made to wear a new dhoti-panjabi and led towards an elaborate arrangement of 19 dishes. The other passengers travelling in the train were completely surprised by the arrangements. Pintu, Milan, Sanjay, Raju, Gobindo, Manik, Nirmal and many others were involved in making the arrangements.

Atanu is scheduled to get married to Haripal-resident Urmila on December 15. Commuters traveling with him on the Tarakeswar local has been invited at the wedding ceremony.

"I have become speechless by seeing such grand feast. I cannot express how happy and excited I am with the 'Aiburobhat' arrangements. I have requested all my train friends to attend my wedding," Atanu said.