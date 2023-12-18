Kolkata: The death of the 21-year-old son of a Cricket Association Of Bengal (CAB) worker has created panic as the body was found to be hanging from the gallery of Eden Gardens. As per the preliminary investigation, police assume this to be a case of suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Kolkata Police DC South Priyabrata Roy confirmed the news of the recovery of the body. The deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Barik, a resident of Odisha. Barik's uncle and father had worked as groundskeepers at Eden Gardens.

According to the Kolkata police, on December 17, a missing person's report was filed with the Maidan police and an investigation is underway. The hanging body spread panic among the cricketers when they came to play. The police are investigating if there was any foul play behind the incident.

CAB Joint Secretary Debbrata Das said, "The news is sad and sudden. It is unimaginable that such an unfortunate case would happen inside Eden Gardens. The boy was living here for the past few days." The police seized the CCTV cameras from the area where the body was recovered. The exact cause of death will be known after the initial report. No injury mark has been found on the body. According to initial findings, the deceased was suffering from severe mental stress due to which he might have resorted to the extreme step.