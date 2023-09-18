CPM TO FIGHT AGAINST INDIA BLOC PARTNER IN WEST BENGAL AND KERALA

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI-Marxist) has reiterated that there will be no compromise with the INDIA bloc alliance partners in West Bengal and Kerala in the 2024 general elections. A final decision in this regard was taken in the politburo meeting of CPM held recently in New Delhi. However, the decision to fight against TMC and Congress in West Bengal and Kerala goes against the mandate of the INDIA bloc, which states that "we (INDIA bloc) will fight together against the BJP."

Sources in CPM told ETV Bharat that the decision to fight against TMC and Congress was taken after the State leaders of the party suggested the same. "The INDIA bloc will work at the national level. And the State specific understanding is totally different from central understanding," a source in the CPM told this correspondent. Echoing the same, former MP and CPM politburo member Hannan Mollah said that state-level understanding is totally different from an understanding that takes place at the central level.

"We will definitely fight against the BJP in 2024. But, at the state level, we will fight against our arch-rival Congress and TMC," said Mollah. According to sources, the issue of 'vote split' in the particular states where the INDIA bloc alliance are fighting against each other has also been discussed in the politburo meeting. It is worth mentioning that in the recently held coordination committee meeting of the INDIA bloc, the CPM was the only party, which decided to skip the meeting saying that the politburo would take a call on the name of the member, who will be included in the coordination committee.

However, after the politburo meeting, it was decided not to include anybody in the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc as of now. The INDIA bloc was formed with 26 non-BJP parties to fight against the BJP in the 2024 elections.