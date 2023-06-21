CPIM LEADER DIES FROM GUNSHOT INJURIES IN WEST BENGALS NORTH DINAJPUR

Siliguri: A CPIM leader Mansoor Alam, who sustained injuries during the clash, died at a private medical facility here on Wednesday. Alam breathed his last after fighting for life for six days. The victim had sustained fatal gunshot injuries while he was on his way to file nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat polls in North Dinajpur's Chopra area.

Alam died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Siliguri's Khalpara area. People were in a state of shock when they heard the demise of their leader. The body was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Darjeeling district CPIM secretary Saman Pathak, senior CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharya and others rushed to the nursing home to pay homage to the departed soul.

Ashok Bhattacharya said that Mansoor Alam laid down his life fighting for the rights of the villagers in West Bengal. "Trinamool Congress leadership must take responsibility for Alam's death." The deceased's uncle Mohammad Shahjahan said, "My nephew died on Wednesday morning. Those arrested were not the prime accused."

Another relative of the deceased, Ainul Haque said, "The situation in Chopra area is alarming. Two Trinamool Congress leaders Mohammad Hamidul Rahman and Ziarul Rahman responsible for the attack on the procession led by Alam — were roaming around freely. It seems that there was no democracy in the state."

The procession led by CPIM leader Mansoor Alam was going to the BDO office in Chopra for filing the nomination paper on June 15. The candidates as well as supporters of CPIM and Congress were marching towards the BDO office from Lalbazar. In the meantime, TMC miscreants attacked the procession. The gunshots were also fired during the clash.

The injured Mansoor Alam and his uncle Naimul Haque were sent to a Siliguri hospital for treatment. Naimul has been undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Injured Mansoor was first taken to a nursing home in Shaktigarh and later shifted to a hospital at Khalpara where he breathed his last on Wednesday.

Also read: West Bengal: TMC booth president shot dead in South 24 Parganas