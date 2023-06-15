CPI M WORKER SHOT DEAD AS VIOLENCE GRIPS WEST BENGALS SOUTH PARGANA AHEAD OF PANCHAYAT POLLS

Raiganj (West Bengal): Bloodshed and violence marred the last day of filing the nomination for the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 as a CPI (M) worker was shot dead and several others were injured in Bhangar area of 24 South Pargana district of the state on Thursday, officials said. Sources said that clashes broke out between the Left and Congress candidates on their way to the Chopra BDO office to file their nominations on Thursday, the last day of filing nominations for the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023.

Sources said that the clashes intensified with unidentified miscreants firing gunshots at the CPI (M) workers. Several people were shot in the incident. The injured were quickly rescued and admitted to Islampur sub-district hospital. However, one of the injured CPI (M) workers has succumbed at the hospital, sources said. The condition of several others is said to be critical.

Also read: West Bengal Panchayat Polls: TMC-ISF clash takes ugly turn in Bhangar, Canning too erupts in violence over filing of nominations

According to the sources, the firing took place a few kilometers away from the BDO office. The CPI (M) has accused the ruling TMC of orchestrating the violence. The Left and Congress leadership claimed that the attack was planned. There was no reaction from the ruling party regarding the incident. Soon after the incident, local police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

A large police force of Chopra police station rushed to the spot. At the time of filing the report, Left and Congress candidates had not yet submitted nominations for the local seat. Pertinently, the West Bengal Panchayat Polls are slated to be held on July 8.