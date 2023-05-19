COURTS AWARDS LIFER TO MAN WHO KILLED COLLEAGUE FOR RS 100 IN BENGALS JALPAIGURI

Jalpaiguri: A court awarded a life term to Gobin Oraon for killing his colleague for just Rs 100. Though it sounds bizarre? But it is true. Gobin's friend Noor Islam had borrowed Rs 100 from Gobin and was not repaying the sum. Whenever Goin asked for the money, Noor used to flash Rs 500 note and tease him.

During the demonetisation, Gobin was in dire need of money, Noor Islam didn't give him the money and continued teasing him. So, in a fit of rage, Gobin hacked Noor to death. The Jalpaiguri Additional District Fast Track Fast Court Judge Rintu Sur sentenced Oraon to life imprisonment on Thursday.

It is learnt that both Noor Alam and Gobin Oraon were guards at Mohish's Bathan in the Char area of Prem Ganj on the banks of the Teesta river. Noor Islam was a resident of Paharpur Chowrangi. Like every day on November 13, 2016, night, Noor rode to Premganj across the Teesta River.

The next morning on November 14 the search began for Noor after he was late in returning home.

Both Noor and Gobin used to man Mohish Bathane Pahara. When the local residents went to Mohish Bathan, they found Noor lying on the ground in a pool of blood with several injury marks on the body. He was killed with a sharp weapon. The police of Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station started the investigation after getting the information about the murder. The investigating officer Shibu Kar started the probe. A case under Section 302 was registered at Kotwali police station, case no. 639/16.

During the investigation, Gobin Oraon was first suspected. After receiving the information about the incident, the then IC Ashish Roy and DSP (Headquarters) Manbendra Das of Kotwali Police Station went to the spot with a large police force and arrested Gobin. At that time, Gobin Oraon also bared it all during the police interrogation. "During demonetisation, I needed money and he was not repaying the loan. So, I killed him with an axe in a fit of anger. I wanted to save Noor but couldn't," Gobin revealed.

Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Khandalbahal Umesh Ganapat Khandabahale said that Shibu had completed the investigation and submitted the charge sheet on time. The court then sentenced Gobin Oraon to life imprisonment. The Jalpaiguri Court Additional District Fast Track Fast Court Judge Rintu Sur not only sentenced Gobin Orao to life imprisonment but also fined Rs 20,000. Meanwhile, the court has ordered to pay Rs 3 lakhs compensation to Noor's family. According to court sources, the testimony of 14 people was taken in the case.