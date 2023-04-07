Cooch Behar (West Bengal): Tragedy struck a village at Cooch Behar district in West Bengal when a love relationship between a young man and woman led to the hacking of three members of the girl's family, including her parents and the girl’s elder sister.

According to the police, the young man took to this path of violence allegedly because the girl’s parents who are also influential Trinamool Congress leaders of the locality were objecting to the relationship. The incident has caused a stir in the area, and the police have arrested the accused and launched an investigation.

According to reports, the girl's father was particularly opposed to the relationship, which led to the young lover seeking extreme revenge by killing his lover's parents and sister. Both the girl's parents were active members of the Trinamool Congress, and the lover's mother, Neelima Burman, was a member of Shitalakuchi Gram Panchayat while her husband, Bimal Chandra Barman, was the Shitalkuchi block president of Trinamool's SCST OBC cell.

According to preliminary investigation, Vibhuti Bhushan Roy who was in a love relation with Bimal’s younger daughter Iti Burman entered Bimal’s house in the early hours of the night with two other persons and assaulted the family members with sharp weapon leaving all of them injured. Immediately they were rushed to Sitalkuchi BPHC and were later referred to Mathabhanga SD hospital where Bimal, his wife Neelima and their elder daughter Runa died. Iti who is undergoing treatment is also in serious condition.

According to the police, the parents were brutally beaten several times, and two girls were injured while trying to save them. The elder daughter, Runa Burman, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The youth was caught by the local people and manhandled by them. However, police intervened and rescued the youth and sent him to the Sitalkuchi BPHC in a serious condition. He was later shifted to MJN hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The incident has caused intense tension in the area, and locals were outraged by the incident. In protest against the brutal murder, the Shitalkuchi road was blocked. The residents and relatives of the family demanded strict punishment for the accused youth.

Shitalkuchi police arrived to control the situation, and Additional Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar district, Amit Verma, said they are monitoring the entire incident, and the investigation is ongoing.