CISI JAWAN THROWS THREE KIDS INTO CANAL IN SAMSHERGANJ OF WEST BENGAL

Samsherganj (West Bengal): In a shocking incident, a CISF jawan threw three children, including a boy, into a feeder canal. Tension prevailed in the area when the locals witnessed the incident at Malancha CISF Ghat in Samsherganj of Murshidabad on Sunday.

The villagers alleged that the CISF jawan was drunk and he threw the children, including the boy, into the water. However, locals rescued them soon after the incident. On the other hand, villagers protested demanding the arrest of the accused CISF jawan. On receiving the information, police and CISF personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control

However, the accused CISF jawan said he grabbed a child's neck and threw it into the water He took the rest by the hand and pulled him down into the water. Jawan said he had no intention of drowning them, but he went to the canal to wash the tiffin box after having lunch. He further stated that those three children were abusing him. In a fit of rage, I threw them into the canal unable to digest that the kids were abusing him. A kid who knows swimming came out while two others were rescued by locals. Villagers alleged that the children were playing among themselves. Jawan does not understand Bengali.

However, the villagers demanded the arrest of the jawan if they were not on the spot and the kids might have drowned. But when this report was filed there was no information on whether the jawan was arrested or not.