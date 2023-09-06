Chittaranjan (West Bengal): Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) is all set to break previous records in manufacturing locomotives. Chittaranjan railway factory has fixed a target of making 540 locomotives in the current financial year, which will break all previous records.

In 2019-20, the CLW registered its name in the Limca Book of Records for making 402 engines. It was the world record in the production of railway locomotives. Since then, the railway engine manufacturing factory in West Bengal's West Burdwan district has been breaking its own records one after the other.

Debi Prasad Das, General Manager of the rail factory, said, "In the last financial year, we produced 436 railway engines. This time around, the Railway Board told us to meet a target of 540 engines. Hence, the Chittaranjan factory will have to manufacture over 100 railway engines compared to the previous financial year."

Also read: Indian Railways registered 25 percent record growth in revenue: Railway Ministry

"The pace of production hinted that meeting the target would not be a tough task for the workers of the rail factory. For the workers of the factory, it seemed to be not a big deal," Das added.

Sources in the CLW said that skilled workers of the railway factory had been making 12 engines per day in March of the previous financial year. The general manager said, "Altogether 67 locomotives were manufactured during April-May of the previous year. The pace of work started picking up in June. In June alone, 55 locomotives were manufactured. In July, it exceeded 65. By the end of August, 210 locomotive engines were ready by CLW."

"The CLW has been working on rail engines for semi-high speed trains. While manufacturing rail engines, the safety features in the locos are taken care of," the GM added.