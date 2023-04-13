Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old child was allegedly hacked to death by a neighbour at Eco_park area in the Eastern fringes of the city on Thursday. The child's mother and another neighbour who tried to save the child were also badly injured. The Eco Park police station is currently investigating the matter.

The incident took place in the Shulonguri Ghosh Para area of New Town, and it was reported that the locals heard screams and rushed out of their houses. They saw the child, the child's mother, and another neighbour lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The accused, Laxman Kumar, was seen running away from the child's house by some locals, and they immediately informed the Eco Park police station.

The police reached the spot and took the two injured women and the child to a private hospital on VIP Road. Later on, they were shifted to RG Kar Hospital. According to police sources, the child died on the spot, and when the condition of the two women deteriorated, they were also shifted to RG Kar Hospital. The two injured women are said to be in critical condition.

The accused, Laxman Kumar, is currently on the run, and the police are searching for him. He is a resident of the Sultanganj area of the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. The initial assumption of the police is that the incident was due to a disturbance between two tenants. The incident shocked the local residents, and they are now concerned about their safety. They have requested the police to take necessary measures to ensure their safety.

Speaking to the media, local resident Ratna Sutor said, “Our children were playing outside in the afternoon and we were taking a rest. Suddenly my child came and said that one person was lying outside. We rushed out to see that the mother and the child were lying on the ground. They were bleeding profusely”. “A little later we found another woman lying in the distance. She was one of our neighbours. She was also injured. So far what we could gather from the injured is that one of the tenants has done this mischief,” she added.

The Eco Park police station has started investigating the incident, and the exact reason for the murder is yet to be revealed. The police are questioning the locals and trying to gather as much information as possible to solve the case.

