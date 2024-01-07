Kolkata: The poll bugle in West Bengal has been sounded and the saffron party is leaving no stones unturned to take the batle right into the TMC camp.

As part of its endeavour to up the ante, BJP on Wednesday released a list of Morcha Prabharis of the seven Morchas ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Sunil Bansal has been appointed as in-charge of Yuva Morcha, Baijayant Jai Pandey is in-charge of Mahila Morcha, Bandi Sanjay Kumar is in-charge of Kisan Morcha, Tarun Chugh is in-charge of SC Morcha, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal is in-charge of ST Morcha, Vinod Taure is in-charge of OBC Morcha and Durshant Kumar Gautam is in-charge of Minority Morcha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP All India president JP Nadda recently visited West Bengal to formulate the strategies for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year. An internal meeting was held at the Indian Council for Culture Relations (ICCR) on Wednesday with the seven Morchas of the Bengal BJP.

According to sources, Morcha presidents were asked to form their own WhatsApp groups and directed to underscore the importance of social media. They have also been asked to focus on group public relations.

Several programmes have been lined up from January 15 to March 15 all across the states. The events are a part of the party outreach against the Mamata government.

Reports of internal feud within the rank and file of the state unit haven't gone down well with the top brass. Hence, the Central leadership doesn't want to take any chances and has entrusted the Pravaris to work in tandem with local leaders. The Morcha presidents will work as they are in their respective positions, but a central in-charge or Pravari will dictate the terms.

State BJP leaders have a task in hand. Shah has already set a target of 35 seats this year from the tally of 18 in 2019. The saffron party has currently 17 MPs from West Bengal after one defection.

It is a given that BJP is determined to break the Mamata Banerjee citadel in the state. Hence, an emboldening performance in the Lok Sabha polls will bolster its chances in the Assembly elections slated in 2026.