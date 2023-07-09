CENTRAL FORCES DELIBERATELY NOT DEPLOYED BJP VIOLENCE FREE POLLING NOT GUARANTEED EVEN WITH FORCES TMC

Kolkata: A day after violence marred the panchayat elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the central forces were deliberately not deployed while the BSF complained that details of the sensitive booths were not given to them. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded saying violence could have occurred even if deployment was made.

According to BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, the violence could have been prevented had central forces been deployed in the sensitive booths. Alleging that the forces were deliberately not deployed in sensitive booths, Ghosh said the forces were either kept at police stations or engaged in patrolling highways. Despite the court directive, the central forces were not deployed properly, he added.

Responding to the allegation, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that deployment of central forces does not guarantee violence-free elections. He pointed out that four persons were killed by central forces in 2021 Assembly polls.

In a press conference, Ghosh along with TMC ministers Dr Shashi Panja and Bratya Basu condemned the violence and said that any death is regrettable but refuted allegations of widespread violence being witnessed yesterday. "The opposition is trying to portray that violence had marred the entire polling process. But, the reality is barring a few incidents, polling was overall peaceful," Ghosh said.

While the official death toll in poll-related incidents stood at 10, it is being reported that 18 persons died in poll violence yesterday.

Earlier, BSF DIG of South Bengal Frontier SS Guleria said that the West Bengal State Election Commission simply provide them the number of sensitive booths but neither the location nor other details of those booths was shared.

Also Read: Is such violence acceptable to Gandhi family: Smriti Irani asks Rahul on West Bengal Panchayat polls

Meanwhile, three ballot boxes were recovered from a drain in Murshidabad, which had witnessed violent clashes yesterday. The commission has sought detailed reports on the deaths from district magistrates within 24 hours. A voter turnout of 66.28 percent was recorded in the panchayat polls.