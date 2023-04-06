Kolkata: In view of the violent clashes that rocked several areas in West Bengal during Ram Navami, three companies of central forces were deployed in the state on Thursday following Calcutta High Court's orders so as to ensure that Hanuman Jayanti celebrations are held peacefully here. Among the three companies, one has been deployed in Kolkata and the rest in North 24 Parganas's Barrackpore and Hooghly.

Police said adequate number of state police have been deployed at all the sensitive areas across West Bengal apart from the central forces. The single company of central forces allotted for Kolkata, has been divided into several sections and posted in many areas including Hastings, Charu Market, Garden Reach, Girish Park, Khidderpore, Jorabagan and Entally. The paramilitary forces have been deployed in North 24 Pargana's Barrackpore, known to be a sensitive area and in the violence-hit areas of Hooghly's Rishra and Mogra.

It may be recalled that arson and violence was reported in Hooghly, Howrah and North Dinajpur districts since the eve of Ram Navami celebrations. Violent clashes had broke out and several vehicles were set on fire in Howrah's Shibpur on March 30 and Hooghly's Rishra on April 4. Section 144 was imposed to ensure peace in those areas. A man died in North Dinajpur during the violence while several others were injured in the other districts. The investigations were handed over to the CBI later on. Cutting short his Darjeeling tour, Governor CV Ananda Bose, visited Rishra and appealed for peace.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to seek deployment of paramilitary forces from the Centre to ensure that no untoward incident occurs on Hanuman Jayanti. The court also mentioned that no person shall make any statement related to the festival. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked all states to take necessary measures to maintain peace and communal harmony during the celebrations.

Apprehending communal trouble during Hanuman Jayanti, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier urged people to celebrate the festival peacefully. While Banerjee had accused the BJP of triggering communal violence, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticised the chief minister for failing to handle the situation.