CENTRAL AGENCIES SUSPECT 70 TERRORISTS ENTERED INDIA WITH FAKE PASSPORTS

Kolkata: The Central agencies suspected terrorists infiltrated India through fake passports. According to sources in the Central Investigating agencies, a group of 70 people suspected to be terrorists crossed the Nepal border and entered India. Central security agencies speculate that banned militant outfits like Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) or Jammat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) may be among the infiltrators.

The Central agency suspected that now the security has been tightened at the Bangladesh border. Moreover, now most of the border areas are manned by barbed wires, but there may be occasional intrusions. Sources said that infiltration into the Pakistan border is virtually impossible. Hence, miscreants are using the Nepal border for infiltration. Similarly, it is learnt that several foreigners crossed the border and entered several parts of the country, sources added.

