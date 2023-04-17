CBI SUMMONED HIM DESPITE SC ORDER AGAINST IT SAYS ABHISHEK BANERJEE

Kolkata Hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim relief and stayed the Calcutta High Court s order directing the CBI and Ed to interrogate him in relation to a bribeforschool jobs case in West Bengal Trinamool Congress TMC National General Secretary and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee alleged that despite the apex court s order the CBI has summoned him Taking to Twitter Abhishek accused the BJP of making the CBI and ED liable for contempt of court in their desperation to harass him In its desperation to ‘harass and ‘target me BJP EXPOSES CBI amp ED to CONTEMPT OF COURT SC stayed the Calcutta HCs order in the morn that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me Yet the ‘SUMMON was HANDDELIVERED today at 145 pm Grave State of affairs tweeted Abhishek Interestingly the photograph of the CBI summon attached by Abhishek with his tweet shows that the summon was sent on April 16 a day before the Supreme Court stayed the Calcutta High Court s order stating that Abhishek should be questioned in relation to the bribeforschool jobs caseThe Calcutta High Court made the observation during the hearing of a petition pertaining to a bribeforschool jobs case During the hearing Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay took note of a public meeting where Abhishek alleged that some people in police custody have revealed that they were being pressurized to take Abhishek Banerjee s name On Monday the Supreme Court stayed the Calcutta High Court s order stating that Abhishek should be interrogated by the CBI and ED in relation to the bribeforschool jobs case The top court had also stayed the High Court s order directing the West Bengal Police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers investigating the case