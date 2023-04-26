CBI SEEKS COURTS NOD FOR TMC MLA JIBANKRISHNA SAHAS VOICE TEST

Kolkata: Days after the arrest of Trinamul MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, the CBI on Tuesday sought permission from a special court in Alipore to test voice samples which are presumably of Saha to ascertain the veracity of those audio files.

The investigating agency also told the court that 100 audio files were recovered from Saha's mobile phone which was found in a pond near his house in Murshdabad's Burdwan.

The Trinamool MLA was on April 17 arrested for his alleged involvement in recruitment-related irregularities in state-aided schools in Bengal. A team from the CBI, along with the central security forces, reached his residence in Murshidabad district and recovered several incriminating documents related to candidates' recruitment.

On Tuesday, The CBI said testing voice samples were necessary as it would help the agency to arrive at a conclusion and expedite the investigation process.

Saha is the third sitting Trinamul MLA to be arrested in this case after Partha Chatterjee, former education minister, and Manik Bhattacharya, the Trinamul MLA from Palashipara in Nadia.

The central investigating agency has earlier said consecutive searches revealed that Saha has bought lands and flats in several places in North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, and Birbhum.

As a debutant in electoral politics, Saha contested the election from Burwan in 2021. According to the information submitted by Jibankrishna to the Election Commission in 2019-20, he has submitted a tax return of Rs 5,41,740. In the same financial year, his wife Tagaree Saha submitted an income tax return of Rs 4, 31, 490.