CBI SEARCHES PROPERTIES LINKED TO RETIRED CISF CONSTABLE IN COAL PILFERAGE CASE

Kolkata: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations across West Bengal, including at properties linked to a retired CISF constable, in connection with its investigation into the multi-crore coal pilferage case, an official said.

Besides the city, search operations were being conducted in 12 places, including Asansol, Durgapur, Kulti, and Malda, he said. One close aide of the ex-CISF constable has been detained from Asansol for questioning, the official said. Initial investigations have revealed that the retired CISF constable was posted at the Eastern Coalfields Limited when he came in touch with the main accused in this case.

"He and his associates were acting as money handlers and were getting a good amount of money from the mastermind in the coal pilferage scam", he added. The investigators started search operations at the two flats of the former CISF constable in Bhowanipur and two other homes in Ratua and Malda, officials said.

"Our officers have seized several documents related to their properties, bank accounts and mobile phones. The raid is still on," a CBI officer said. It is alleged that coal, estimated to be worth thousands of crores of rupees, was illegally mined from abandoned mines of the Eastern Coalfields, and then smuggled. The ill-gotten money was allegedly transacted through the hawala route.