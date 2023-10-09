CBI RAIDS RESIDENCES OF BJP MLA FORMER HEADS OF MUNICIPALITIES

Kolkata/Nadia: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the house of BJP MLA Parthasarathy Chatterjee and some of the former heads of municipalities over involvement in the alleged municipal recruitment scam case on Monday.

According to CBI sources, officials reached Ranaghat North-West MLA, Chatterjee's house early this morning. His house was among the six locations raided by CBI today.

A team of CBI's anti-corruption wing went to the rural Uluberia area of Howrah district and raided the house of former Uluberia Municipality chairman Arjun Sarkar. Also, officials raided the house of Meera Haldar, former mayor of Diamond Harbour Municipality and search is underway at Diamond Harbour Municipality office.

CBI team reached Chatterjee's Ranaghat residence at around 8 am. CBI sleuths spoke to his personal security guards prior to entering the house. Searches continued at Chatterjee's house till the last report came in.

CBI sources said they got Chatterjee's name after accessing multiple documents while probing into irregularities in recruitments made in civic bodies. It has been learnt that Chatterjee will be questioned on his involvement in the case. Sources said Chatterjee's mobile phone has been seized and his guards have not been allowed inside the house.

On Sunday, CBI launched searches at a total of 12 locations across the state, including the houses of two heavyweight leaders, Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, in this case. The search operation continued at Hakim's house for around nine hours.

The raids are being conducted in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in Group C and D posts in the civic bodies. The Calcutta High Court had handed over the investigations to CBI.