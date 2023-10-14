Kolkata (West Bengal): In a surprising turn of events, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a major leap into a passport forgery case in West Bengal, shunning its recent focus on recruitment corruption. The investigation, which began after a complaint filed a year ago, has unleashed a flurry of activity involving 24 CBI teams conducting coordinated search operations in various locations across the region, including suburban Kolkata, Gangtok, and North Bengal.

The genesis of this operation can be traced back to a whistle-blower who tipped off authorities about a thriving passport forgery ring operating within the passport office. CBI's involvement in the investigation was a significant development that was shrouded in secrecy until recently. Special CBI teams, executing search operations, have been diligently combing through multiple locations as part of their efforts to unearth this complex web of passport fraud.

As of the latest updates, the joint search operation is still ongoing, with CBI investigators revealing that several passport office employees have ties to this illicit passport fraud operation. Shockingly, the forgery ring extends its reach beyond the confines of the passport office, with at least 16 individuals, including officials, being implicated. The identities of these individuals have not been disclosed by the CBI, as the investigation is still in progress.

At the core of this operation is the desire to ascertain whether those who obtained these fraudulent passports were involved in illegal activities that contravene the law. This line of inquiry arises due to a recent spike in the number of businessmen and political figures associated with various financial institutions acquiring passports and travelling abroad. The case of Binoy Mishra, who was previously linked to the coal and cow smuggling scandal in Kolkata, has become a focal point for CBI investigators.

CBI officials investigating the coal and cow smuggling case have learned that Binoy Mishra has reportedly fled India and sought refuge on an island in another country. This revelation has sparked a cascade of questions regarding how individuals with pending legal matters, such as Mishra, were able to obtain passports.

In their relentless pursuit of answers, CBI has initiated simultaneous search operations across a multitude of locations, encompassing the peripheries of Kolkata and Gangtok in North Bengal. The operation is aimed at unearthing the intricate workings of this passport forgery ring and determining the extent to which passports were obtained under questionable circumstances.