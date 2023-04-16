Murshidabad The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Sunday recovered one of the two mobile phones of Trinamool Congress TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha which he had thrown in a pond two days back during the raid Search is on for the other mobile On Friday the CBI raided the residence of the legislator from Murshidabad s Burwan in connection with the teachers recruitment scam in the state school education department During the raid Saha reportedly snatched his two mobiles from CBI officials and threw those in a pond adjacent to his residence Since then the CBI has launched a search operation to recover those mobiles Pumps were pressed into action for lifting out water from the pond and the agency also took help from the local people of the area At around 730 am today one mobile was recovered The technical experts have reached the spot to retrieve data from the damaged phone Saha is currently being interrogated by the CBI officials at his residence at Satkari Smriti Bhavan Also Read Mamata govt involved neck deep in teacher recruitment scam Pradhan TMC says union min spreading liesEarlier on Saturday CBI recovered six bags from the forest behind Saha s residence Sources said several mark sheets hard disks details of monetary transactions with people were recovered from those bags Officials are hopeful of recovering the other mobile as well but they are apprehensive as to whether they would manage to retrieve all crucial information from the damaged phones The phones may not have any software issues but after being submerged in muddy water for several hours there may be hardware problems said an official The entire area of the pond has been brought under a security cover and no person is allowed to go near it