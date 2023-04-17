Murshidabad West Bengal The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Monday arrested Burwan MLA Jiban Krishna Saha after questioning him for 65 hours in the teachers recruitment scam in the state school education department Sources say that he was arrested in the early hours of Monday at 5 am A huge convoy of CBI officials reached his place at 230 am following which he was taken away by the officials Earlier on Sunday the investigating officers recovered one of the two mobile phones of the TMC MLA which he had thrown in a pond adjacent to his residence on Friday while he was being raided The central investigating agency landed at the legislator s Burwan residence on Friday to search his place for proceeds in connection with the recruitment scam During the search operation water was pumped out of the pond The CBI also took help from the local people of the area and recovered one of the phones at 730 am Sunday morning Also read CBI recovers 1 of 2 mobiles of WB TMC MLA that he threw in pond during raidOn Saturday the CBI recovered six bags containing several mark sheets hard disks details of monetary transactions from the forest area behind Saha s residence Earlier on Friday noon CBI officers raided a construction site in New Town area and questioned several people The operation at the construction site lasted late into night TMC leaders are being probed for their involvement in the job scam case ever since former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year along with his aide Arpita Mukherjee