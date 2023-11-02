Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who faces 'cash for query' allegations by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that is probing the case against her on Thursday.

The committee led by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar and comprising MPs V Vaithilingam, Danish Ali, Sunita Duggal, Aparajita Sarangi, Parneet Kaur, Swami Sumedhanand, and Rajdeep Roy began their deposition at the committee room this morning. Earlier on November 2, Mahua Moitra had in a letter to the ethics panel requested a summons date after November 5 citing pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashmi programmes. The panel, however, asked her to appear before it today.

She has also asked for permission to cross-examine the alleged 'bribe giver' Darshan Hiranandani and the complainant, Advocate Jai Dehadrai.

Earlier, Dubey alleged that Moitra had taken bribes from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group. The BJP MP wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament" and sought a probe into the matter.

To substantiate his claim, Dubey said Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had provided him with proof of alleged bribes. On Wednesday, Mahua made public her letter to the Ethics Committee Chairman and BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

Posting the two-page letter on her X handle, Moitra said, "Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my "hearing" tomorrow."

In her letter, Moitra alleged that Advocate Dehadrai had provided no documentary evidence to back his allegations in either his written complaint or any evidence in his oral hearing. "In keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Dehadrai," she wrote in her letter to the Committee.

"In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged 'bribe-giver' Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a 'Suo-Motu' affidavit to the Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc" she further wrote.

"I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural Justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani," she added. Moitra had asked the Committee to answer in writing and place on record their decision to either allow or disallow such cross-examination.

Moreover, the TMC MP also raised concerns over the 'double standards' of the Ethics Committee and highlighted that the panel is adopting a different approach in the case of BJP MP Ramesh Biduri, who she said has a very serious complaint of hate speech.

"In direct contrast, a very different approach has been adopted in the case of Shri Ramesh Biduri, MP, BJP who has a very serious complaint of hate speech (which was openly made on the floor of the House) pending against him on the Privileges and Ethics branch made by a Hon'ble member of this same Committee, Shri Danish Ali, MP.