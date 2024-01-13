Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): A scooter rider and his baby died after being hit by a car amid dense fog on the National Highway 31 in Jalpaiguri on Friday night. Kotyali Police rushed to the spot and lodged a probe to find the missing car and to nab the accused driver who fled from the spot.

In the meantime, locals staged protests in front of the police station over the absence of lighthouses in the area which is spiking accident rates when there is heavy fog. Drivers are unable to see properly due to the paucity of lighthouses in the Dasdarga area, residents claimed.

As per police, the deceased person was identified as Deepak Das, a resident of Jalpaiguri Uttar Kumar Para, who was returning home on his bike with his wife and son. The four-wheeler ran into Deepak's schooter due to reduced visibility owing to darkness and fog, leaving two of them dead and another seriously injured.

Although the victims were rushed to the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital, the doctors declared Deepak and his son dead after initial treatment. The wife who was in critical condition was shifted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.