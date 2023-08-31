Malda: Subrata Kumar Roy, the headmaster of Durlavpur High School in West Bengal's Malda district has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought euthanasia if his special leave is not granted as he has been diagnosed with cancer. The headmaster also sent a copy of the letter to Malda District Magistrate.

In January 2023, Roy came to know that he was suffering from cancer as he faced several complications following which he applied for an 18-month special leave which was not granted. Eventually, Roy's salary was stopped when he could not attend school due to his illness.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Roy said that he became helpless after being diagnosed with cancer. He said that he was aware of the system of 18-month paid special leave in such cases. He applied several times to the school managing committee president and the district secondary school inspector for leave, however, he didn't get any response. Roy has appealed to the Chief Minister to resume his salary and save his family and his own life, or let him die voluntarily.

“I am suffering from cancer. An incredibly weak person, I have appealed to the Chief Minister for euthanasia because my only hope is my school salary, which has been stopped since last April. I was also not granted leave for medical treatment. I have no power to survive. I can't even get my treatment done. So I have appealed to the Chief Minister for voluntary death," Roy told ETV Bharat.

His wife Mita Jha Roy said, "My husband's salary has been stopped since April. We have gone to the District Secondary School Inspector for the salary issue. He asked us to approach the school managing committee. When we went to the managing committee, the president asked us to go to the District Inspector of the school. I have applied everywhere for my husband's salary. But till now, we have not received any response from anywhere."

"Due to lack of money, I am unable to arrange the logistics for my husband's treatment. We request the Chief Minister to take necessary steps to resume the salary," she added. Malda District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said, "I am looking into the matter. Whatever can be done for that teacher as per the law will be done.”