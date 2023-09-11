Kolkata: City-based government hospital set a precedent once again. The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital doctors recently performed a complex surgery to remove 1,364 stones from the gall bladder of a 65-year-old man. The person, who was operated upon, had several diseases that made the surgery complicated.

The doctors overcame all the hurdles to come out with flying colours. Ashok Guchait, a resident of a remote village in East Midnapore, was suffering from severe stomach pain for some time. After seeing several nearby doctors, he finally landed at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

After coming to the hospital, he was first examined by the doctors of the outpatient department. As per the doctors' advice, the patient underwent ultrasonography. The report examined by the doctors showed that he had multiple stones in his gall bladder. The doctors were surprised to see several stones in the patient's gall bladder. So preparations for surgery began without any further delay.

He underwent surgery on September 8. Dr. Shivjyoti Ghosh, head of the surgery department, operated on the patient for about 45 minutes. Altogether 1,364 stones were removed from his gall bladder.

"There were so many stones in the patient's gall bladder. The surgery was a bit complicated because he was being treated for kidney, diabetes and high blood pressure. Had the stones entered the bile duct from the gallbladder, then the danger would have been more," Dr Ghosh told ETV Bharat.

But now Guchait is completely fit. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday after the laparoscopy surgery on Friday. The other team members of Dr Ghosh include Dr Prasenjit Mukherjee, Dr Suman Saha, and Dr Siddharth Bhattacharya.

According to doctors, one gallbladder stone causes multiple stones and the number of stones increases based on the physical condition of an individual. Frequent fasting and menopause are some of the factors in developing stones in the gall bladder. By consulting a doctor at the right time, one can easily get rid of medical complications.