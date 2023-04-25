Kolkata The Expert Committee appointed by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday submitted a report on the mysterious death of the IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed According to the report submitted by Dr Ajay Gupta the student suffered a heavy blow on the back of his head But there was no mention of this in the police autopsy report After going through the report Justice Raja Shekhar Mantha ordered that Faizan Ahmed s body be exhumed for a repostmortem He said The investigating officer will bring the body to Kolkata for a fresh postmortem Dr Gupta and the previous coroner will be present Postmortem will be conducted at Calcutta Medical College on College Street It is the responsibility of the government to make this arrangement It should be done within a month The case was posted for further hearing on June 30 Also read Madhya Pradesh college student commits suicide by twine bomb dies on spotLawyer Sandeep Bhattacharya said According to the Additional Superintendent of Police s report on November 21 2022 some drugs were recovered including Emplurar was also found A blue basket was found with a yellow liquid in it Dr Gupta has recommended a fresh autopsy because the earlier postmortem report has completely overlooked how the death could have happened It s not supposed to happen The hematoma is visible to the naked eye But the postmortem doctor s report does not mention it It may be recalled that Faizan Ahmed s body was found in a room in Lala Lajpat Roy Hall of IIT Kharagpur on October 14 last year After lodging a complaint about the incident the police started an investigation The body was sent to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital for postmortem