Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the case of a Bangladeshi national getting a job in a school by submitting fake documents. The CID will investigate and submit the investigation report to the Calcutta High Court on September 14, the next date of the hearing. On the orders of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the police produced the accused Bangladeshi citizen, Utpal Mondal in the court on Tuesday.

Mondal was not a citizen of India but got a job as a primary school teacher by submitting fake documents, according to a case filed in the Calcutta High Court. When the accused was produced in that case, the court asked him, "Are you a citizen of this country?" The accused said, "I am a voter of this country, I have an Aadhaar card." The court then asked him what is the proof that he is a citizen of this country or not. However, Mondal was unable to answer the question. The judge then ordered a CID investigation into the case.

It was alleged that Utpal Mondal got a job as a primary teacher by forging the documents after coming from Bangladesh. It was also alleged that Mondal illegally entered the country from Bangladesh in 2012. After that, he started living at one Bimalchandra Sarkar's house with his parents. Due to some disruption, Bimalchandra Sarkar filed a case against Mondal under the Foreigners Act, due to which Utpal's father, Ayan Mondal was also arrested.

Sources said that Utpal somehow managed to get a job as a primary teacher. However, after the case was filed against Mondal under the Right to Information Act, it was revealed that all the documents that Mondal had submitted and got the job was fake. A complaint was lodged with the office of the school inspector of South Dinajpur about the matter, but there was no resolution.

The judge then directed the District Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur to present the Mondal in court. The accused Mondal was produced to the court on Tuesday.