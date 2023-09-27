CAL HC ORDERS TRANSFER OF CBI COURT JUDGE WB LAW MINISTER SEEKS 2 MORE DAYS

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of special CBI court judge Arpan Chattopadhayay, in whose court the teacher recruitment scam case is being heard, by October 4, 2023.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay expressed dismay over the CBI judge sending several accused who were arrested in the jobs-for-cash scam to jail custody when the federal agency had sought their remand. He said although the special CBI court judge was supposed to have been transferred by now it has not happened and summoned West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak to appear before him to ascertain the reason behind it as the file was lying with his department.