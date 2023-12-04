Kolkata: A businessman from Burdwan, who came to Kolkata on work, was abducted from the Ekbalpore area in the heart of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Businessman Debabrata Nandi was abducted in broad daylight without anyone getting a wind of it. The incident triggered panic even in the high echelons of the Kolkata Police.

A complaint has been lodged and a search operation initiated following instructions of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. Also, naka checking has been stepped up on all highways leading to other states as well as the Howrah Rural and Howrah Commissionerate to trace the kidnappers.

According to Lalbazar sources, the businessman was picked up in a car under Ekbalpore police station area. It is learnt that the abducted businessman had come to the city for some work. When he went to Ekbalpore area in the afternoon, some unknown men came in a car and kidnapped him.

Kolkata Police DC Port Zafar Ajmal Kidwai told ETV Bharat, "We have received a complaint in this regard. The entire matter is being investigated. Our senior officers of Kolkata Police are investigating this matter. We are trying to find out what exactly happened."

The Kolkata Police have come under the scanner as the abduction happened in a populated area. Even though the search operation started last afternoon, the city police could not get any information till late at night. For further details, police are collecting all the CCTV footage of the area.