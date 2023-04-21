Kolkata The Border Security Force BSF jawans saved a minor girl from drowning in Ichhamati river yesterday The incident took place in Hasnabad Border Outpost in North 24 Parganas s Basirhat district The BSF handed over the girl to her parents According to BSF the 85 Battalion jawans of Hasnabad Border Outpost spotted the girl floating downstream towards the international border The girl was desperately trying to swim out of the river The patrolling jawans immediately organised a rescue team and reached the spot in a speed boat The girl aged 17 years is a resident of Bihar s Gopalganj district After rescuing the girl her parents were informed When the girl s parents reached the Border Outpost the company commander interrogated her in their presence The girl narrated that she had come to visit her maternal uncle s house and was talking over phone while standing on the edge of the river when she suddenly slipped and fell in the river After which the BSF commander sent her to Taki rural hospital in an ambulance Doctors have informed that the girl does not have any health problemAlso Read Meghalaya BSF apprehends Bangladesh national trying to cross border with Indian currencyWhen the villagers learnt about the incident they praised the BSF and said the security force always undertakes such rescue operations without wasting any time The girl s family too extended their gratitude towards BSF for saving their daughter South Bengal BSF public relation officer AK Arya said along with ensuring security and curbing crimes on the border the BSF always helps local residents and always stands beside them in every problem