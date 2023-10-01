BSF DEPLOYS NIGHT VISION DRONES TO STOP COW SMUGGLING ALONG INDO BANGLA BORDER IN WEST BENGAL

Jalpaiguri: In view of cross border smuggling of cows, narcotics and arms, the Border Security Force (BSF) is flying night-vision drones to monitor smugglers along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The security force is taking the help of drones to monitor the India-Bangladesh border to prevent all sorts of trafficking and smuggling.

Drone surveillance is being done in the dark of night on the banks of the Teesta River. This is the first time drones have been deployed on the India-Bangladesh border in the Jalpaiguri sector of North Bengal Frontier BSF.

The BSF has already achieved success with drones. According to BSF sources in the Jalpaiguri sector Tin Bigha, Teesta River bank, Indo-Bangladesh border area are being monitored by drones, especially the area that is not protected by the barbed wire.

Surveillance is being carried out by flying night vision drones in the area. Night vision drones have already stopped smuggling at the border keepng the smugglers and traffickers in bay. After getting information from a secret source on Friday, the smuggling of drones was prevented by the Jalpaiguri sector of North Bengal Frontier BSF. BSF launched a drone operation against cattle smugglers in the area of Teesta River on the India-Bangladesh border last night.