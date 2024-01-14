BSF ALLOWS BANGLADESHI GIRL RELATIVES TO PARTICIPATE IN FUNERAL OF DECEASED FATHER FROM INDIA

Kolkata: Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sunday allowed a Bangladeshi girl and her relatives to participate in the funeral of her deceased father in India, endorsing humanity above all. The incident occurred in the Matiari village of the border post of the 32 battalions.

Bakkash Mandal was a member of Matiari panchayat and died on Saturday night. His daughter and sisters who live across the border in Bangladesh requested the BSF to allow them to see him for the last time. The Company Commander then contacted the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials to grant the permission.

BGB officials came forward and cooperated so that the daughters and sisters living in Bangladesh could bid farewell to their father at the Zero Line near the international border. BGB also expressed gratitude to BSF for their humanitarian endeavour.

The deceased's daughter, sister and their relatives also expressed their sincere gratitude to the BSF. BSF Public Relations Officer of South Bengal Border highlighted the Force's commitment to social and humanitarian values.