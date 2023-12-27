Kolkata: When it comes to eulogising and worshipping West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, there is no dearth of zeal among her party and cabinet colleagues.

Didi over the years, has earned innumerable sobriquets. To add to the list, state education minister Bratya Basu on Wednesday, referred to her as "incarnation of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu" which has open a can of worms.

A video has gone viral where Basu was seen heaping praises on her boss at a public event at Purbasthali in East Burdwan district.

According to Basu, Chaitanya Dev always spoke of the unity of all religions and never advocated for dividing people on a religious basis. In the same way, Mamata Banerjee also believes in all-inclusiveness, and she never encourages divisive politics.

Basu added that if there is a perfect incarnation of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in West Bengal, it is Mamata Banerjee.

Needless to say, Basu's praise has stirred a Hornet's Nest with the Opposition parties retaliating in no uncertain terms. The actor-turned-politician is facing flak for his 'concerted' effort to be the Blue0eyed boy of Banerjee.

BJP's councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sajal Ghosh, lamented that an erudite person like Basu could make such unwarranted statements.

The CPI's central committee member, Sujan Chakraborty, said that Basu’s comments prove to what level the TMC leaders can stoop. Chakraborty elaborated that the state education minister has maintained the legacy of the other party leaders in the Trinamool Congress.

As per June last year's record, Nirmal Maji, a three-time TMC legislator from Uluberia (North) in Howrah, described Banerjee as the "incarnation of Maa Sarada," the wife and spiritual consort of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.