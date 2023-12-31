BRAILLE BOARDS FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED AT ALIPORE ZOO IN JAN

Kolkata: Braille boards are set to be installed at the Alipore Zoological Garden in January. The boards will carry the names, description and information about animals, birds and reptiles for helping the visually impaired when they visit the zoo.

Shubhankar Sengupta, Director of Alipore Zoo told ETV Bharat, "Many visually impaired visitors come to Alipore Zoo but they do not understand which animal or bird is behind the enclosure where they are standing. They rely on the sound of the animal or bird or ask their companion. Thus we have decided to set up braille boards with names and details of animals, birds and reptiles outside every enclosure. Work is in progress and we are hopeful that we would be able to start installing the boards at the beginning of next year."

The initiative was taken after a social worker from Hooghly brought 90 visually challenged people to Alipore Zoo. He realised that there is no such facility in the zoo for letting the visually challenged people know about the animals.

He later requested the Alipore Zoo authority to install braille boards to help the visually challenged get a detailed information about the characteristics of the animals and birds.

Zoo sources said that there are some facilities for the disabled visitors. These are wheelchairs, special ramps and toilet facilities. Once the braille boards are installed it will be of great help to the visually impaired, the source said.