BP GOPALIKA APPOINTED NEW CHIEF SECY OF BENGAL NANDINI CHAKRABORTY HOME SECY

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Sunday appointed BP Gopalika as the state's new chief secretary, a notification in this regard was issued today. Gopalika, who held the home secretary's post has replaced incumbent HK Dwivedi, whose extended tenure ended today.

Gopalika, a 1989 batch IAS officer, is scheduled to retire on May 31, 2024. He has served in key departments including transport, urban development and municipal affairs, animal resources and personnel and administrative reforms and others.

Nandini Chakraborty has been appointed as the new home secretary in place of Gopalika. Chakraborty is the second woman to hold the home secretary's post after Lina Chakraborty, who served the position in erstwhile Left Front government from November 26, 1996 to September 9, 1998.

Dwivedi has been appointed as the chief adviser (finance) to the chief minister for three years. In June, Dwivedi's tenure was extended for six months. He officially handed over charge to Gopalika at Nabanna state secretariat this afternoon.

A 1994-batch IAS officer, Chakraborty had hit the headlines after she was relieved from the post of governor CV Ananda Bose's principal secretary as the latter reportedly wanted to revamp his Raj Bhavan team. After which, she was appointed as the state tourism secretary.