Kolkata: 'Terrorists' on Friday put city cops on high alert with a threat to blow up the iconic Indian Museum. Kolkata Police received an incriminating mail that warned of a bomb explosion at the famous spot. The news has spread panic among the tourists visiting the museum on Friday.

A senior officer of the Intelligence Department of Kolkata Police informed that cops at Lalbazar are leaving no stones unturned to combat the threat following the mail.

According to police sources, the mail was sent to Kolkata Police's official email ID. The email was sent on behalf of an organization called Terrorizer 111, as per STF sources.

The sender claimed that they have placed bombs at several places in Indian Museum. It also claimed that all cases against the organization should be withdrawn or else they would resort to extremes.

Alarmed by the mail, Kolkata Police are on a war footing to avert any untoward situation. Kolkata Municipal Corporation Vineet Goel reached the spot. Detectives and commandos of Kolkata Police and STF also rushed to the Indian Museum. A bomb squad has also been sent.

Not to leave anything to chances, cops have evacuated visitors from the Alipore zoo. Meticulous probe is on to detect the bomb.