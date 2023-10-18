BODY OF STUDENT FOUND HANGING AT IIT KHARAGPUR HOSTEL

Kolkata: The body of a fourth year student was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the students' hostel at the iconic Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Kharagpur in West Midnapore district of West Bengal, on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as K Kiran Chandra (21) a resident of Telangana who was a student of electrical engineering.K Kiran Chandra’s parents in Telangana have been informed about the unfortunate incident. The reason for the death is not yet clear and the development has created ripples within the institute campus.He was found hanging by his hostel-mates, following which he was rushed to the hospital within the institute campus, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The cops have registered a case of unnatural death in the matter and his body has been sent for post-mortem at the Midnapore Medical College & Hospital. The police have started an investigation into the matter though their initial assumption is that this is a case of suicide. Since last year, IIT-Kharagpur has been in the national headlines because of mysterious deaths of students within the campus. In October 2022, a student Faizan Ahmed died under mysterious circumstances within the institute campus. In his case too, the body was recovered from a hostel room.