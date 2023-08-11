Kolkata (West Bengal) : A fire erupted in the basement of a multi-storeyd building in Bowbazar area of Kolkata in West Bengal here on Friday, a fire department official said. On receiving the information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, the official said. Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, she said.

The reason for the fire is not immediately known. The officials focused their initial efforts on rescue efforts. The fire broke out in an adhesive godown located at the basement of the B+G+6 building. The mishap took place on B B Ganguly Street around 7.35 am, the official said. Efforts were underway to bring the flames under control, sources said. The damage caused to property is being estimated. (with agency inputs)