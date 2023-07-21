Kolkata: A day after the video of naked parade of two women in Manipur surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the TMC's Martyrs' Day programme in Kolkata alleging that BJP's 'Beti Bachao' (Save the Daughter) campaign has transformed into 'Beti Jalao' (Burn the Daughter) due to the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Mamata Banerjee did not hold back as she lashed out at the ruling party, questioning their commitment to their own campaign slogans. She pointed to the distressing situation in Manipur, where the state was grappling with violent incidents. She criticized the release of accused individuals on bail in cases involving crimes against women, highlighting the lack of justice for victims like Bilkis Bano and the wrestler (Brij Bhushan Singh). She passionately called for the women of the country to unite against such injustices and vowed that they would be instrumental in removing the BJP from power in the upcoming elections.

The Manipur issue, which had garnered nationwide outrage, was centred around a viral video that surfaced on May 4. The video depicted the deplorable act of two tribal women being paraded naked, prompting widespread condemnation. The BJP-led government in Manipur faced intense scrutiny from the Opposition, with demands for Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation.

Mamata Banerjee took the opportunity to rally support for her cause, appealing to all the Chief Ministers in the 'INDIA' alliance to visit Manipur collectively. She emphasized that the North Eastern sisters were not just Manipur's concern but the concern of the entire nation. The 'INDIA' alliance, a joint effort by the Opposition parties, was established during a meeting in Bengaluru, where it was decided that all protests against the Central government would be carried out under this banner.

During the rally, Mamata's nephew and TMC MP, Abhishek Banerjee, announced a protest in Delhi on October 2. This protest was planned in response to the alleged withholding of funds by the Centre to the state of West Bengal. He also declared a peaceful demonstration to gherao (encircle) the homes of BJP leaders on August 5, reminiscent of non-violent protests.

Given the massive crowd that gathered for the TMC's annual Martyrs' Day program, an extensive security cover was arranged, with 5,000 police personnel deployed in and around the venue. This day holds significance for the TMC as it commemorates the killing of 13 people in a police firing incident during a Youth Congress rally in 1993, during the Left Front government. Mamata Banerjee, who was the Youth Congress state president at the time, has continued to observe this day since she founded the TMC in 1998.

Also Read: Trinamool Congress readies for annual 'Martyr's Day' program after landslide victory in Panchayat elections

The Martyrs' Day event provided a platform for the TMC to unveil its future plans and strategies. The party received a significant boost ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after its landslide victory in the three-tier panchayat polls, despite the widespread violence that marred the polls. The TMC's impressive performance saw it secure 79% of the gram panchayats, 92% of the panchayat samitis, and all the zilla parishads.